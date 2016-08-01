Exclusive: Watch 10 Intense Minutes Of “Money Monster”

In the film Money Monster, directed by Jodie Foster, a TV financial guru more concerned with production value than accuracy (George Clooney, channeling Mad Money‘s Jim Kramer) is taken hostage live on air by a desperate man (up-and-coming Irish actor Jack O’Connell) who blames Clooney’s Lee Gates for his financial ruin. Meanwhile, Gates’s producer (Julia Roberts) struggles to hold everything together and keep everyone alive from the control room.