Six Ways To Slay The Summer Slump

Vacations are good for you. Several studies have touted numerous health benefits for the heart and the mind. For the latter, time off can improve cognitive function as well as build self-control and resilience . Bonus: What we experience while on vacation can affect our current state of happiness .

Coming back to work is another story. It’s tough to hit the ground running after spending days doing whatever you please, on your own time. Even if you haven’t been on vacation yourself, the lull that ensues when multiple colleagues and clients take time off could morph into a slump if not held in check.

To help you fend off counterproductive tendencies, we’ve pulled together a series of strategies from a variety of executives and experts.

To ease the transition out of your weekend or vacation, Christine M. Allen, a psychologist, executive, and coach recommends taking no more than an hour from your Sunday to anticipate the week ahead and get organized. Check your calendar, email a note to a coworker or yourself, and make a to-do list prioritizing tasks you expect to face first thing in the a.m. “This will help you free up head space and reduce worry,” Allen says.

Mike Williams, CEO of the work-life management firm the David Allen Company, says a strategy is to book a meeting with yourself for the sole purpose of catching up. “If you normally take 30 minutes to go through your inbox in the morning, multiply that by the number of days you’ve been out—or whatever good chunk of uninterrupted time you can carve out to collect, process, and organize what’s come in, to get clear and current,” he advises.

