Windows 10: Measuring The Successes And Failures

Windows 10 now has more than 350 million users after one year, an adoption rate that’s faster than any previous Windows version. Still, those numbers came easy for Microsoft, which until now has given away—or arguably, forced—free upgrades for all consumers running Windows 7 or Windows 8.

Without the revenue that comes from paid upgrades, and with PC sales in decline, user numbers are no longer the best way to measure Windows’ success. Instead, we need to look at the services Microsoft is pushing to its hundreds of millions of newfound users. Last August, I outlined some of the things to look for, so lets revisit those metrics as Windows 10 celebrates its first anniversary:

Bing is supposed to play a big role in Microsoft’s Windows-as-service push. The search engine is baked into the Cortana virtual assistant, and is the default in Microsoft’s new Edge web browser.

So how has Bing performed over the last year? In January, Microsoft said that Windows 10 was producing 30% more Bing search queries than other versions. Microsoft has also reported steady growth in search advertising revenue thanks to higher search volume and revenue per search. Last quarter, search revenue grew by 16% year-over-year, excluding traffic acquisition costs, and brought in $1.4 billion for Microsoft, with more than 40% of those earnings coming from Windows 10 users. Although Microsoft doesn’t break out Bing’s costs versus earnings, the company claims that Bing is now profitable.

There’s just one problem: All that extra activity doesn’t seem to be moving the needle much on Bing’s market share. In August 2015, Microsoft had 20.6% of the desktop search market according to ComScore, compared to 63.8% for Google. As of June, Google’s share was exactly the same, while Microsoft inched up to 21.8%. So even if the power of defaults is bringing new business to Bing, it’s not coming at the expense of its biggest rival.

While Microsoft’s virtual assistant may be giving a boost to Bing, whether it’s actually endearing itself to users is harder to gauge. Microsoft noted in January that users had asked more than 2.5 billion questions to Cortana, but it’s unclear how many of those queries simply involved people looking for files or programs on their own computers. (After all, Cortana replaces the search box from previous versions of Windows.)