The First Look At The “Gilmore Girls” Return Features Amy Schumer . . . And Water Sports

Who: Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are finally back in Stars Hollow as the titular Gilmore girls, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. Just as good? Series co-creator and Gilmore goddess Amy Sherman-Palladino is also back (she was absent from the very controversial final season) at the helm, co-directing all four 90-minute episodes.

Why we care: This teaser is as warm and as comforting as putting on your worn, favorite sweatshirt on a cold, fall night—it just feels right. News of the series’ blessed return on genius mastermind streaming service Netflix sent fans into binging frenzy, eagerly prepping for this unexpected new season of coffee, town hall meetings, and Friday night dinners. And though it’s nearly been a decade since the WB-then-CW series ended its seven-season run, Netflix wants us to know, from the glimpses of Luke’s Diner and Doose’s Market to the coffee and Pop-Tarts spotted in the teaser, that nothing has changed in Stars Hollow (well, perhaps just the addition of smartphones). And just as we’d hoped, that includes the mile-a-minute banter between Lorelai and Rory, which remains just as pop-culturally relevant as ever.