Is M. Night Officially Back? “Split” Looks To Add Momentum To The Director’s Return

WHO: Shyamalan is produced here by horror maestro Jason Blum (with whom he also partnered on last year’s return-to-form thriller The Visit), and the film is headlined by James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy–who first emerged earlier this year as the deliciously living star of The Witch.

WHY WE CARE: The Visit was a thrilling comeback for Shyamalan, whose early successes on films like The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable gave way to accusations of gimmickry (every movie had a surprise twist) and, eventually, a slew of poorly performing blockbusters like Lady In The Water, The Last Airbender, and After Earth. It turns out, though, that working within the limitations of a low budget and a smaller world creatively reinvigorated the writer/director, and Split looks to continue where The Visit left off. This time out, the Hitchcock is cranked up to 11, as McAvoy plays a mysterious abductor with multiple personalities, and Taylor-Joy plays one of his victims who seems determined to ensure that she doesn’t spend the rest of her days hanging out with the little boy who lives in McAvoy’s head. While the trailer seems to spoil the movie’s twist right off the bat, we’re going to take that to mean that the real thrill of the film is in seeing what Shyamalan and crew actually do with it–and if his recent work is any indication, it’ll probably be creepy as hell, and a satisfying continuation of a welcome comeback.