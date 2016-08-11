SAP Targets Terrorism With AI

A specialized division of the business software powerhouse SAP (System Application Products) is building tools to harness machine learning and artificial intelligence for antiterrorist intelligence missions and cybersecurity—though details of how exactly the software has been used are shrouded in secrecy.

SAP National Security Services, which describes itself as an independent subsidiary of the German-based software giant that’s operated by U.S. citizens on American soil, works with homeland government agencies to find ways to track potential terrorists across social media.

“One [use] is the identification of bad actors: People that may be threats to us—people and organizations,” says Mark Testoni, president and CEO of SAP NS2, as the company is known. “Secondarily, once we’ve identified those kinds of players and actors, we can then track their behaviors and organizations.”

SAP NS2 is also working with cybersecurity firm ThreatConnect to use some of the same underlying technology to track intruders and menaces in computer networks in real time, the companies announced this week.

And in the national security sphere, NS2’s government partners—Testoni says he’s not at liberty to name specific agencies—use SAP’s HANA data processing platform to analyze thousands of terabytes of data from social media and other public online sources.

“There have been success cases, I can tell you,” he says. “Unfortunately, I can’t tell you about any of it.”

Many experts have argued that social media has been key to the rise of ISIS and the spread of support for the organization around the globe. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is one of the politicians who has called on social network operators to take down extremist content, and agencies including the Department of Homeland Security have recently sought to study the technical aspects—and legal and privacy ramifications—of tracking publicly accessible social posts.