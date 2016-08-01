3 Career-Boosting Questions You Need To Start Asking Your Coworkers

When I was younger, I watched a lot of television that made me think my career would be nothing but a competition against my future colleagues. We’d all fight for pay raises, promotions, and the right to be considered the apple of our boss’s eye.

However, when I started my career, I quickly realized that was not the case. If anything, not only were my coworkers incredibly friendly for the most part, but they also had a lot of wisdom to share with me. So, while it might seem uncomfortable to ask the people you work with for insights, here are a few things you should feel totally empowered to ask your colleagues.

You’re on the same level as quite a few of your colleagues on your team, so there couldn’t possibly be anything that one of them knows that you don’t understand, right? Well, if this is something you believe, you are ridiculous.

Your coworkers might be in the same salary range, but you all bring different things to the table. Recently, I asked someone I work with to walk me through Google Analytics. And not long after that, she was promoted. You might be thinking, “Rich, you were probably so jealous when that happened.”

And sure, I’d like to be where she is at some point, but here’s the thing–I’ll never get there unless I ask people like her for help sometimes. So, if you’re afraid of asking your colleagues for a hand every now and again, you’re only stunting your own career growth.

This might sound basic but think about all those times when you thought, “Ugh, I’m so swamped. I’ll just grab something and eat at my desk.” Early in my career, I did this almost every day. And while I took some time to surf the Internet while I ate, I was missing out on getting to know my teammates.

At first, this didn’t seem like such a bad thing, especially since so many other people were doing the same thing. But eventually, a few of us started grabbing lunch on a regular basis, and I learned something–my coworkers were fun to hang out with, even outside the office. In fact, some of them are still close friends.