Turn Your MacBook Into A Stone-Cold Stunner With These Marble Decals

Marble has been prized for centuries for its innate beauty and has captivated creatives for just as long. At the hands of Greek sculptors it can look as supple as flesh , artists can make it as fluid as water , and architects can make it take on the guise of a delicate bloom . Even the grueling mining process can become as elegant as a ballet .

It’s only natural that the current marble craze–which appears everywhere from accessories to apparel to wallpaper–would reach our gadgets. Marble and marble-like materials have already shown up on a handful of cases before. But these vinyl skins for MacBooks from Uniqfind are among the most realistic we’ve seen. And they don’t require working a quarry.

Doppelgangers for classic strains like white Carrara marble and inky black Nero Marquina are offered along pastel-hued pinks and greens and start at $25 a pop.

If only laptops were as indestructible as the real thing.

Visit uniqfind.com to see the full collection.

[All Images: via UNIQFIND]