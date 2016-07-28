How Where You Sit In Your Office Impacts Your Productivity

Your office seating chart may hold the key to how happy and productive you are at work.

New research from Cornerstone OnDemand and Harvard Business School suggests that rearranging desks or sitting next to someone with a complementary work style can be a cost-effective way to inject energy and efficiency into the workday.

We may be more satisfied with our jobs than we were a decade ago–at least according to Gallup’s research. But employee engagement and retention continue to be among the top challenge companies face around the world, per a report from Deloitte on global human resource trends. That’s because disengaged workers come with a hefty price tag. Gallup estimates that the U.S. economy loses up to $550 billion per year when productivity flags as a result of unhappy employees.

“If you sit a strong and a weak performer next to each other, the weaker employee performs much better, and the stronger employee’s performance doesn’t decline much at all.”

In what they describe as the first study of “spatial management,” the researchers analyzed data from the more than 2,000 workers at a large technology company with several locations across the U.S. and Europe over two years.

They discovered that seating the right types of workers together led to increased productivity and profits. The proper proximity, they write, “has been shown to generate up to a 15% increase in organizational performance. For an organization of 2,000 workers, strategic seating planning could add an estimated $1 million per annum to profit.”

Their analysis measured performance as well as a definitive metric for “spillover” for each employee–the term the researchers used to measure the combined performance of everyone seated around a given employee.

The study looked at three types of employees: “Productive,” “Generalists,” and “Quality” workers. The researchers defined productive workers as very productive but lacking in quality. Quality workers produce superior quality but aren’t as productive. And generalists are average in both areas.