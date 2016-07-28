As some have declared chatbots to be the “next webpage,” brands have scrambled to develop their own talkative bots, letting you do everything from order a pizza to rewrite your resume . The truth is, though, that a lot of these chatbots are actually quite stupid , and tend to have a hard time understanding natural human language. Sooner or later, users get frustrated bashing their heads up against the wall of a dim-witted bot’s AI.

So how do you design around a chatbot’s walnut-sized brain? If you’re National Geographic Kids UK, you set your chatbot to the task of pretending to be a Tyrannosaurus rex, a Cretaceous-era apex predator that really had a walnut-sized brain (at least comparatively speaking).

She’s called Tina the T. rex, and by making it fun to learn about dinosaurs, she suggests that educatioN–rather than advertising or shopping–might be the real calling of chatbots.

Like a lot of chatbots, Tina the T-Rex runs on Facebook Messenger. Chatting her up is easy. All you do is go to the Facebook page and hit “Message.” When I did so, the toothy reptile messaged me back a few seconds later:

Hello, human! I’m Tina the T. rex. My friends at National Geographic Kids have brought me back from extinction to help you learn about my life. I’m still learning about your world, so I may not have all the answers. To get started, why not ask me about my appearance?

So I did, asking Tina what she looked like. Tina’s response:

I was huge! I was longer than a bus and had a massive jaw to crush my dinner with. I stood on two legs and had two small arms with two claws on each. I think you’d have found me very scary!

I know that some dinosaurs are supposed to have feathers, so that was the next question I asked Tina: “Did you have feathers?” Her reply was pretty informative!

Humans still haven’t found a fossil to crack the answer to that one. Some experts believe I was scaly like a crocodile. Other experts think I had feathers, but they wouldn’t look anything like the ones you see on birds today.

And when I followed up by asking: “Well, if they didn’t look like birds feathers, what did they look like?” Tina said: