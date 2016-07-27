Who Should Host Apple Music’s Version Of “Carpool Karaoke”?

As you may have heard, Apple Music has done a deal with CBS Studios to license the insanely popular Late Late Show with James Corden segment, Carpool Karaoke. According to reports , the brand plans to spin it off into its own 16-episode series available to Apple Music subscribers.

Now, Carpool Karaoke is a viral hit for many reasons, chief among them is the sheer quality and variety of guests–from One Direction and Adele, to Michelle Obama and Stevie Wonder. But another huge factor is host James Corden himself. He’s got great pipes but still seems relatable, his easy going rapport with guests produces fun banter and his lack of ego–see the Red Hot Chili Peppers episode–makes everyone and the show that much better.

Lip Sync Battle made the transition from late night segment to standalone show by enlisting the MC skills of LL Cool J to stand-in for Jimmy Fallon, and that show has continued its popularity on Spike. So a big question mark and challenge for Apple Music is to find the right host who can step up and grab the singalong steering wheel without feeling like a downgrade from the original.

Here is our completely non-scientific, unauthorized, most likely unrealistic short list of five names that could or should be considered for potential hosting duties.

Zane Lowe: At first glance he seems a bit self-serious for a show like this, but given his status as the face of Apple Music it could only boost his popularity, while adding a different dimension to his public persona.

Leslie Jones: Not sure of her interviewing skills but if she could translate even just a little of her Game of Thrones enthusiasm to vehicular singing, this would be pure gold.

Neil Patrick Harris: Not only does he have the personality and pipes to fit the bill (dude won the best leading actor in a musical Tony Award in 2014), Harris also boasts a serious hosting resume, from guest runs on Live With Kelly, to being one letter away from a hosting EGOT, with just The Grammys to go.