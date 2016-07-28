The Counterintuitive Reason Why You Need To Stop Promoting High Performers

You have a low-performing employee and a high-performing employee both up for the same promotion: Who do you promote? It’s no contest, right?

If you said the high performer, you may be about to make one of the oldest mistakes in the book. How can that be? Because you never asked yourself which one has the most potential. And that’s because managers are told over and over to only promote people who’ve proved their worth–those you who know are already up to the task, not those who you suspect will be.

The truth is that rewarding high-performing employees is the easy choice–as well as the lazy choice. And it’s one that may come back to haunt you, especially at the higher levels, as you bulk up your senior management team with people who can perform but can’t necessarily lead.

It’s possible for employees to be low performing and high potential, or high performing and low potential.

In Deloitte’s Global Human Capital Trends 2015 survey, 86% of respondents cited leadership as the most important organizational challenge they faced, yet only 6% reported that their leadership pipelines were “very ready.” That suggests there’s a massive capability gap that business leaders are struggling to fill, largely because they misunderstand how to develop and promote their own talent. In fact, they’re getting it backwards.

High-performing yet low-potential employees are well placed in the organization to succeed at their jobs–but not beyond. High-potential but low-performing employees, on the other hand, are easily mistaken for bad hires. But often they’re either in the wrong job, have a lousy manager, or just haven’t been set up to succeed. They may have the potential to handle the job if one of those variables is corrected. In fact, they may be able to take on quite a lot more responsibility. It’s just that their talents aren’t being realized yet.

Here are a couple of useful formulas to keep in mind: