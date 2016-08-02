8 Steps To Push Past Your Limits When You Think You’ve Hit Them

Sometimes, when it comes to achievement, our biggest enemy is ourselves.

“We have an infinite capacity as human beings to tell ourselves stories, and the most important one we tell ourselves is about ourselves,” says performance coach Jennifer Lea, director of client relations at Johnson & Johnson’s Human Performance Institute. She says there are differences between the skills that we just haven’t developed yet and the self-imposed limitations we place on ourselves through uncertainty and fear.

But how do you know the difference between a genuine (and possibly temporary) limitation and a bogus story you’re telling yourself? How do you get rid of self-imposed boundaries and break through to greater achievement? Here are eight steps to getting there.

When your beliefs refer to an ambiguous “they,” there’s a good sign that they’re manufactured and not real. Statements like, “They’ll never give me a shot,” or, “They’re going to know I’m too young/old/inexperienced,” are good examples.

We give “them” a lot of power, says speaking and sales consultant Terri Sjodin, author of [i]Scrappy: A Little Book about Choosing to Play Big[/i]. Don’t assume what’s going on in others’ heads–especially of those “others” who haven’t told you directly that you’ve got a limitation, she says.

At the Human Performance Institute, the team helps people get in touch with their purpose for being by asking a series of questions:

What helps you find meaning in life?

What’s your purpose statement?

What brings you joy?

Then, she helps clients examine where they are now and where they want to be to feel fulfilled. That gives them a general direction in which to move forward, she says. She likens the process to using a GPS system. “The action is the route and, sometimes, the route is not always a straight line,” she says.