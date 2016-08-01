Five Secrets For Delivering A Short Presentation Without Sacrificing The Message

Whether delivering a keynote or taking investors through a pitch deck, presenters are often prescribed a specific amount of time to speak. But those who frequently occupy the podium know that this can change at a moment’s notice.

Other speakers might go over their allotted time, start late, or drop out entirely. Sometimes the intended audience’s schedule changes last minute, setup time goes over, or, in the most dreaded scenario, technical difficulties eat up precious minutes.

When speakers are forced to adjust their presentation time moments before going on, there are a number of tactics they can use to ensure their message still gets across.

Seasoned speakers often get into the habit of breaking down their presentation into a number of different time allotments, each of which contain the same key messages with varying degrees of elaboration.

“I’ve got at least three versions of any speech I do,” says Jim Kokocki, the president of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit organization that develops public speaking and leadership skills. “There’s a 30-second version, where I tell you the five points I’m going to make. The two minute version of that is, ‘here’s the five points and number one is important for these reasons, number two is important for these reasons. And then the third version is the full speech.”

This structure, says Kokocki, lets speakers expand or contract the level of detail they dedicate to each point, based on their level of importance to that particular audience.

“By organizing it in that fashion, it’s much easier to say, ‘I’m going to de-emphasize point number two to fit within the allotted timeframe,” he said.