Late-Night Roundup: The Democratic National Convention Kicks Off With Scandal!

Stephen Colbert kicked off his DNC coverage with a psychedelic dance number on death, taxes, and the inevitability of Hillary Clinton.

Seth Meyers took a closer look at the DNC hack, but not before roasting Clinton’s vice presidential pick Tim Kaine for being a safe bet, aka boring AF.

James Corden’s “interview” with Clinton and Kaine got a tad heated–just to clarify, Clinton “WILL. BE. PRESIDENT.”:

And Samantha Bee signed off from her office in New York City to head to Philadelphia with the question lingering in the air at the Wells Fargo Center, “How the fuck are we not crushing this thing?”