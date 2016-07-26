“Office Christmas Party” Finally Gives Forced Workplace Merriment Its “Hangover”

WHO: Paramount Pictures

WHY WE CARE: Despite being in existence for longer than the cubicle itself, the phenomenon of the office Christmas or holiday party remains an annual topic of debate, discussion, and to some, career danger. In the new comedy, set to hit theaters on December 9, it looks like we’ll get to experience the worst/best case scenario of this cornerstone of modern corporate culture.

The trailer promises plenty of yuletide-themed destruction, drunkenness, and debauchery, along with a solid brand shout-out for Rite Aid. And let’s face it, we could watch a whole movie of T.J. Miller and Kate McKinnon’s non-verbal communication.