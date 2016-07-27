A House Built For Aging In Place

When Judi and David Cornis, who is a wheelchair user, enlisted the Seattle-based prefab company FabCab to build their residence in Port Townsend, Washington, they asked for a space that would permit free movement inside and out, allow them to age in place, and look like a stylish home–not a sterile institution.

“When clients think of universal design they think of hospital rooms,” Don Argus, an architect at FabCab, says. “We strive to make beautiful interiors and exteriors that just, by the way, don’t get in the way as your needs change.”

Universal Design is the umbrella term for a philosophy that products, spaces, and environments should work for an entire population, regardless of age or ability. Accessible products often get a bad reputation for having a geriatric sensibility, but that’s only when universal design principles are applied without care. OXO’s Good Grips line and these punchy yet minimalist bathroom products from Sabi exemplify universal design’s rich potential. It is now even driving user-experience innovation at tech companies, like Microsoft, and automotive companies, like Ford.

Perhaps nowhere is universal design more relevant than in a house, where our needs shift dramatically as we age–but the design rarely follows suit.

At the Port Townsend Residence, details large and small, obvious and incognito, help the Cornises have a highly usable house now and in the future.

Circulation was at the heart of the challenge. “If you can’t get around inside or in and out of the house, that’s a deal breaker,” Argus says. To that end, the architects ensured that there was ample space to accommodate David’s power chair in spite of the house’s fairly compact size, just 1,300 square feet.

The architects installed pocket doors inside and made them wider than usual. “We’re thinking that certain ADA requirements are minimal,” Argus says about going above the baseline for accessibility. “Because our clients really zip around in their wheelchairs, we like our doors to have a clear opening of 36 inches rather than 32 if we can do it.” Additionally, the handles are easily accessible, even when the door is open (often, pocket doors slide completely flush with the frame and have handles that disappear).