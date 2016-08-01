How Long Before Major Corporations Become B-Corps?

These days, many companies are interested in doing good in the world. Whether it’s by building a green product or sponsoring a development initiative in Africa, there are now numerous examples of businesses dropping the all-for-profit ethos in favor of something more blended and enlightened.

“People can decide either to do business in the current fashion, or in a way that creates value for society as well as for shareholders.”

But at some point the question arises: Can they do good within the prevailing corporate structure of the publicly traded corporation, where shareholders demand short-term returns and maximal profit?

Jay Coen Gilbert, who cofounded the B Lab nonprofit with Bart Houlahan and Andrew Kassoy, doesn’t think so. He says companies can only truly begin to look out for their workers, suppliers, customers, and community by changing their legal status to become Benefit Corporations, not by muddling through under the old structure.

Jay Coen Gilbert

“The overwhelming majority of [legal experts] is quite clear that corporations need to maximize value for shareholders. If people want to do something else, we need to create a new way to do that,” Gilbert says. “The B Corp model is just creating more choice, so people can decide either to do business in the current fashion, or in a way that creates value for society as well as for shareholders.”

There’s a dry but very consequential debate among corporate governance experts as to a corporation’s responsibilities. In one corner, Lynn Stout, a professor at Cornell, argues that shareholder primacy is a “myth.” She says the idea became established through the teachings of economists like Milton Friedman in the 1970s. In fact, there’s not a single corporation charter suggesting companies must only look out for shareholders, she says.

But, in another corner, Leo Strine, chief justice of the Delaware Supreme Court, argues that this is wishful thinking. We might like to think that corporations have latitude to behave differently, but, in fact, managers are hamstrung. “Lecturing others to do the right thing without acknowledging the actual rules that apply to their behavior, and the actual power dynamics to which they are subject, is not a responsible path to social progress,” he wrote last year in what amounts to a stinging rebuke to the corporate responsibility movement. (Given that Strine decides what goes in Delaware, where more than half of all U.S public corporations are established, his views probably carry more weight.)

Gilbert says there’s nothing for it but to create a whole new structure, which is exactly what his B Lab is trying to do. By pushing for states to create Benefit Corporation statutes (30 states now allow it) and certifying companies to become B Corps (B Lab’s own certification of companies that are good for workers and the environment), he believes we can usher in real change, not the messy compromises inherent to corporate responsibility programs. More than 4,000 companies are now registered as Benefit Corporations, and 1,800 companies have successfully achieved B Corp status, including major brands like Warby Parker and Kickstarter.