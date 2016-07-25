Michelle Obama Manages To Zing Trump Without Mentioning His Name

At the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Monday night, marquee speaker Michelle Obama wasted no time reinforcing the night’s attacks on Donald Trump—the only time in recent memory that a First Lady has lashed out at the opposing party’s nominee— by strongly going after his character and yet she managed to stay above the fray of a tense election by never mentioning his name.

She opened by framing her remarks around the Obamas’ two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and the fact that the president of the United States is one of the few people powerful enough to change their lives and the lives of all young people over the next four years.

That’s a big responsibility, she said. “With every word we utter we know our kids are watching,” said the First Lady. “Our words and actions matter to kids across this country.”

She then set about explaining exactly why Trump isn’t fit for the job.

“We teach our girls that when someone is cruel or acts like a bully you don’t stoop to their level,” in her first reference to Trump. “No, our motto is ‘When they go low we go high’.”

Referencing Trump’s love for Twitter: “The issues the president faces are not black and white and cannot be boiled down to 140 characters.”

“When you have the nuclear codes at your fingertips, and the military in your command, you can’t make snap decisions; you can’t have thin skin and a tendency to lash out,” she said, referencing Trump’s short fuse. “You need to be steady and measured and well-informed.”