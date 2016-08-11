These Hospitals Are Designed To Help You Heal Faster

Going to the hospital can kill you: Hospital-acquired infections and medical errors are one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. But better hospital design can help. Redesigning the layout of a nurse station or adjusting the noise levels in a medication room can reduce errors; redesigning ventilation systems can reduce the spread of infections.

Seven new medical center designs, the winners of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) National Healthcare Design Awards, show some of the ways that architects are making tweaks in the physical environment so patients can stay safer and get healthy more quickly.

“There’s much higher awareness now of how healthy environments help patients heal,” says Joan Suchomel, the leader of the AIA’s Academy of Architecture for Health. “That is, in turn, related to evidence-based design studies that actually prove that–so it’s not just intuitive, it’s actually been proven in many instances.”

Bruce Damonte

Kaiser Permanente, Kraemer Radiation Oncology Center; Anaheim, CA

Yazdani Studio of Cannon Design

Cancer patients undergo grueling radiation treatments–usually five days a week, for as long as eight weeks. This new center is designed to help make the process as relaxing as it can be under the circumstances. From inside treatment rooms, massive windows look out at a zen garden with plant-covered walls, inspired by evidence that views of nature can help patients heal faster.

Michael Moran

Planned Parenthood Queens: Diane L. Max Health Center; Queens, New York

Stephen Yablon Architecture

The bright, modern new Planned Parenthood in Queens stands out from the rest of the brownstone buildings on the block, and that’s a good thing: The designers wanted it to be noticed as an important new part of the community. It’s also intended to be different than visiting an old-school clinic. Inside, sleek, color-coded hallways make the space easier to navigate. While patients wait, they hold pagers that buzz when the nurse is ready; one online review calls it the Shake Shack of health care.