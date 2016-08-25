When you’re traveling on business, it can be hard to leave behind the comforts and routines of home life. But work trips can have their perks when you’re able to discover new things and connect with interesting people. Sometimes, it’s good not be home.

Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Gold Passport, Fast Company and Inc., are giving you a chance to be rewarded for your creativity by answering one simple question:

How can Hyatt Regency hotels make it even better to be away on business?

Tweet your idea to @HyattRegency with #HyattRegencyContest to enter for a chance to win the ultimate prize package, including: 60,000 Hyatt Gold Passport points redeemable for at least two free nights at any Hyatt hotel around the world; Hyatt Gold Passport Diamond membership through February 28, 2018; and a flyaway trip to Jersey City, NJ for a VIP experience.

A panel of celebrity innovators with expertise in culinary arts, design, entertainment, fitness and beyond, will brainstorm how to create the best “It’s good not to be home” Hyatt Regency hotel experience, inspired by the top two winning submissions. The solution will come to life at an immersive event at Hyatt Regency Jersey City, co-hosted by Fast Company, Inc. and the panel of innovators.

2016 Submission Period: August 25, 2016 12 AM EST to September 9, 2016 11:59pm EST

How To Enter: Tweet @HyattRegency using the hashtag #HyattRegencyContest and tell us what Hyatt Regency hotels and Hyatt Gold Passport can do to enhance your hotel experience.