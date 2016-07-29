Why Creatives Shouldn’t Be Afraid Of Artificial Intelligence

There has been much written about the 80/20 rule and how it can be applied to different facets of our lives. At work, 20% of your time should be spent on passion projects. At home, ensure 20% of your time is spent doing the things that make you feel fulfilled. But what if we lived in a world where we could flip that equation, and instead spend 80% of our time on our passion, our creativity, and the things that drive our happiness?

The advent of artificial intelligence, for all its undeniable promise, has brought about a lot of fear. There is talk of many jobs, including creative jobs far from the factory line–writers, designers, even composers–being replaced by machines.

These fears aren’t just unfounded, but are in direct opposition to the gifts that AI will bring to creatives. There is still a lot of uncertainty around how AI will become integrated into our lives, but in the near future I believe it will allow us to flip that 80/20 formula into 20/80. Creatives and other professionals will become more productive and find more time for ideas and exploration as we allow machines to do 80% of the repetitive work that currently eats up our day. And, far from being replaced, creatives will find themselves of even greater value.

Ex Machina, 2015 Photo: courtesy of A24 Films

There are many simple and repetitive tasks inside agencies that people spend a lot of time on, design being one of them. I’m not referencing the creative and strategic thinking that goes into design, rather the hours spent behind a desk executing these ideas. This is where AI will be of greatest use. Design is a series of rules that can be learned and improved upon over time. Teach a system to do this and full sites will be generated in minutes versus weeks or months. The AI systems being developed will eventually produce sites as good as many of the off-the-shelf platforms today–a huge time-saver for creatives.

Because your AI designer can learn over time and at scale, she will be able to crank out amazing designs based on individual preferences, content, location and more. Once human designers have taught the AI designer what we want to create and asked her to improve it, we will be free to focus on the next generation of digital designs and experiment with how consumers use different interfaces and devices. The humans will create progress, while machines execute on it.

This may seem farfetched, but a small company in San Francisco called The Grid already has a beta project in market that is doing this and more already.

Pacific Rim, 2013 Photo: Warner Bros.

Can AI come up with ideas? Sure. There are computers writing books and symphonies as we speak. Problem is, they aren’t any good. The reason for this is that computers don’t understand emotion, or cultural relevance. They haven’t lived emotional lives, or been affected at their core by a piece of art or music, which is a prerequisite for creating something that connects with humans on a deeper level.