Just Like Being There: See New York’s Panorama Music Festival Through Our Eyes

This past weekend, Goldenvoice , the music festival giant behind Coachella, Firefly, Stagecoach, and more than half a dozen other music events finally broke into New York with its inaugural Panorama Music Festival . Every day of the festival proved to be a scorcher, but festival attendees—often seen lounging in the shade or downing free water (and pricey beer)—took it in stride, enjoying shows from a stellar lineup of acts, including headliners Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar, and LCD Soundsystem. In all, Goldenvoice did an admirable job of bringing all the star power of its flagship Coachella brand to New York’s decidedly low-key festival scene.

Prince watched over Kendrick Lamar as he headlined on Saturday night.

The transition to the Big Apple wasn’t an easy one for Goldenvoice: Organizers for the Live Nation-owned Governor’s Ball, a five-year-old New York City music festival, attempted to rally attendees from years past in opposing Goldenvoice’s entry to the market (Gov Ball founder Mark Wolowitz accused Goldenvoice of “attempting to blow us out of the water”) and over the weekend, workers could be seen outside the Panorama grounds holding signs for The Meadows, a new festival from the Governor’s Ball team that will bring Chance The Rapper, Kanye West, and others to Queens, New York later this year.

Arcade Fire projected images of the late David Bowie when the lyrics “See you on the other side” were shouted in the song “Reflektor”

But Panorama attendees—a veritable mix of young and old, stylish and utilitarian, but always enthusiastic—seemed unfazed, especially since a healthy competition between two music festival juggernauts only benefits New York City’s already vibrant music scene. Check out the slideshow above for more pictures from the inaugural fest and head over to Fast Company’s Instagram for more exclusive outtakes.

James Murphy of #lcdsoundsystem closing out the first year of @panoramanyc by @goldenvoice [Photo: @dissatk] A post shared by Fast Company (@fastcompany) on Jul 24, 2016 at 10:42pm PDT

[Photos: Joel Arbaje for Fast Company]