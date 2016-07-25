Baz Luhrmann’s Netflix Show “The Get Down” Is A Big Slice Of Disco Pie

WHO: In addition to Luhrmann, the production team for The Get Down boasts a crazy-good list of names who know New York and street culture well: Grandmaster Flash, Nas, Pulitzer prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, and executive producer Catherine Martin. The cast mixes young, talented newcomers with a few big-name ringers like Giancarlo Esposito and Jimmy Smits.

WHY WE CARE: Netflix is on a hot streak this summer–between Stranger Things and Lady Dynamite, and new seasons of Orange Is The New Black and Bojack Horseman, it’s provided some good reasons to stay indoors during a heatwave, anyway. The Get Down looks to continue that trend with a prestige director like Luhrmann making the jump to TV, telling the sort of story–about a group of young black New Yorkers chasing their dreams in the Bronx in the late ’70s–that rarely gets told. Luhrmann’s always been adept at bringing music and cinema together in a way that few filmmakers have, which makes The Get Down seem like a perfect fit, and drawing on so many collaborators who can tell that story authentically should make for fascinating television. Like any Baz Luhrmann production, the project is high-risk/high-reward (it could be bad!), but either way, it’ll definitely be worth watching.