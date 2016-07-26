Walmart Is Selling Ugly, Cheap Apples To Help Reduce Food Waste

When a French supermarket chain started selling a line of “ugly” fruits and vegetables two years ago to help reduce food waste, it sold out almost immediately. Customers got the produce at a discount, and farmers could sell misshapen apples and twisted carrots that normally wouldn’t make it to the produce aisle. Now the largest grocery chain in the U.S.–Walmart–is testing a similar idea.

A line of apples called “I’m Perfect,” all with minor cosmetic flaws that don’t affect taste, recently went on shelves at about 300 Walmart stores. Earlier this year, the chain also launched a line of flawed potatoes, called “Spuglies,” after growers went through a particularly rough season.

“The supplier came and said, ‘hey, we’ve got potatoes that look a little different– is there a way we can bring these to market?'” says John Forrest Ales, a spokesman for Walmart. “They created the branding. Similar with ‘I’m Perfect.’ These are flexible frameworks that the suppliers can use when there’s enough supply.”

Because misshapen produce is a quirk of the weather, the store says it can’t offer the produce all the time or in every store. “No one’s out there saying I want to grow all these four-legged carrots so we can put these in grocery stores,” says Ales. “So how do we provide a framework or solution to quickly seize the opportunity when that happens.”

For Walmart, the new products are part of a larger push to reduce food waste, including redesigned “best by” labels that are less confusing for customers. But the retailer’s bigger motivation may be keeping prices low for customers, since weird-looking potatoes and apples can be sold at a slight discount.

“We’re focused on reducing waste as much as possible because that reduces cost, and we are an everyday low-cost business model,” says Ales. “We want to reduce waste so all of that investment can go into price on the shelf so that customers are loyal. So when we talk to suppliers, those conversations always focus on how do we maximize the yield and try to go for 100% of what you’re offering.”

Though food waste experts estimate that 20%-30% of some crops can be lost because the food doesn’t look quite perfect, cosmetically challenged produce does often find other uses. Walmart, for example, might buy misshapen potatoes to make its store-brand frozen food. Suppliers often turn imperfect apples into apple juice, applesauce, or sliced apples; Walmart also packages unusually small apples in lunch kits.