Nike Gives A Pep Talk To Baby Serena Williams And Baby LeBron James

Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

WHY WE CARE: Forget for a moment that Serena Williams was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, and LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio. Or that Neymar Jr. was born in 1992 in Brazil, while Mo Farah came into this world in Mogadishu in 1983. Here, as Nike babies, they’re all in the same nursery. Gathered together to get inspired by Cannavale giving his best Any Given Sunday-style locker room speech. “You don’t decide how your story begins, but you do get to decide how it ends.” Sure, he may just sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher to those infants, but it’s still pretty inspirational, right?