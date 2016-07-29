How To Get The Raise You Deserve When You Work From Home

Working from home has plenty of advantages, but visibility isn’t one of them. This can be problematic when leadership is considering who to promote. While it’s not impossible to move up within a company when you’re working remotely, it’s certainly more challenging, says Amanda Augustine, career advice expert for TopResume , a personal branding website for professionals.

“A November 2014 study of travel agency employees by Stanford University found that work-from-home employees were less likely to be promoted,” she says.

Out of sight can mean out of mind, so it’s imperative that remote workers deliver above-average and quality work. “Demonstrate that you’re connected and available when your boss needs you,” she says. “Be cognizant of how long it takes you to respond to emails, complete your projects, etc., during your established working hours.”

All employees should be proactive about their career paths, but those who work from home have some special challenges when they decide to ask for a raise.

Remote workers have figured out the best way to communicate with their managers–often email or instant message — and it may be easy or tempting to use that method when asking for a raise, says Dennis Collins, senior director of marketing for West Unified Communications, a provider of conferencing and communication tools for businesses.

“Think about how you would handle the conversation if you were in the office, facing your manager in person,” he says. “Just as you wouldn’t poke your head into a manager’s office and swiftly ask for a raise, you shouldn’t bombard them with a question about salary via IM,” Collins explains. “The challenge is stepping outside the usual rules of engagement and choosing the best medium for the message you want to deliver,” he says.

Email and voicemail messages can easily be misread, which is the last thing anyone wants, says Collins. The only time telecommuters should use email in raise negotiations is for sending a follow-up question, especially if the answer was no.