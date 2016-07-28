“Capital P Producing”: Hollywood Vet Suzanne Todd Bucks Stereotypes, Owns Summers

Thirty years into her career, and Suzanne Todd still has to explain to people what she does for a living.

“The question I get, mostly from friends of my mother, is, ‘What does a producer do?’” Todd says.

Suzanne Todd Photo: Eric Charbonneau

She will admit the confusion is understandable. The proliferation of prefixes like “executive,” “associate,” and “assistant” to the title of producer is often the result of negotiations on the studio’s end to sweeten the pot for financiers with particularly deep pockets. The result is a somewhat muddied job description for Todd. But for anyone in the film industry, her resume of cultural staples speaks for itself: G.I. Jane, Memento, the Austin Powers trilogy, Boiler Room, Now and Then, Across the Universe, just to name a few.

For Todd, it’s about “capital P producing,” meaning there’s no additional noise to what she does–she’s a producer in the purest sense of the word. From preproduction (finding source material and funding for a film, hiring writers, directors, etc.) through to post-production, Todd likens her career to that of a Marine, as she’s the first in and the last out of a project. And this summer has been nothing short of a blitz for Todd, producing the bawdy comedy Bad Moms, as well as the Alice in Wonderland sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass.

“I jokingly say it’s sort of like a part-dictator, part-cheerleader kind of job, but it’s not really a joke–you really have to be on top of everything and on top of everyone,” Todd says. “But then the other side of it that’s equally important is you need to make sure you’re helping to inspire and lift everybody up and keep them in a place where they’re doing their best creative work. The added wrinkle is you need for everybody to be trying to make the same movie, which isn’t always the case.”

Todd’s career path is a surprisingly linear one. She was never a writer, director, or actor who stumbled into producing–she went to the University of Southern California specifically to become that “capital P producer,” an admittedly rare move at the time.

“When I got to film school, there were a lot of guys there who wanted to be a director, but they had never been on a set. They’d never really seen how it breaks down and who does what and what that means,” Todd says. “I think people were really interested in being the director because they thought that meant they were the boss.”