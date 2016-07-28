How To Ace A Data Science Interview

Interviewing for a data science job? You have your work cut out for you. The data science interview is a complex beast, with behavioral questions mixed in with a bunch of technical questions. Considering how competitive the field is, you’ve gotten pretty far if you’re able to land an interview in the first place, but you still have further to go–and that can be daunting.

But you can still totally nail it. Here’s how to prepare for each step of the process.

As is true in many industries, a phone screener is typically done by somebody in HR and acts as a filter to save hiring managers time. In this call, you’ll want to get a sense of what problems the data team is facing and the organizational structure of the team you’re applying to. Come prepared with thoughtful questions that demonstrate a deep understanding of the business and the space they operate in, and be prepared to ask them at the end of the call.

After the phone screening, companies often send candidates a prepared assignment, and it’s usually timed. This is a good way to weed out candidates who may be technically weak, or who may not be committed enough to the opportunity to invest a lot of effort in the recruitment process. Some companies skip this step, but those that include take-home assignments often use it as a testing bar (again) to save their hiring managers time.

As you complete the assignment, try to see how it relates to what problems the company is undergoing. Using the assignment as a way to see what kind of skills the company is interested in, and how it’s thinking about your role, may also help you keep your perspective and maximize the time you spend on the test. This is the first chance you’ll have to show your technical chops and creativity in problem solving. It’s where you can really shine in a hiring process and show how you’re different from other candidates.

After this stage, you may be asked for another phone call, which will include either mathematics and statistics questions or coding questions. Sometimes this is done in one long call; other times, it’s broken up into three short calls of about 30 minutes each.

The mathematical/statistical phone call. You’ll be evaluated on core mathematical and statistical concepts here, which will depend somewhat on the role and company you’re applying for. Web companies tend to focus on your knowledge of A/B split testing, your understanding of how p-values are calculated, and what statistical significance means. Energy companies, for instance, might test you more heavily on regression and linear algebra. No matter what type of interviewer you’re talking with, you’ll want to sketch out the entire thought process behind your problem solving–not just show that you can get to a satisfactory answer.