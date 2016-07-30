The Overlooked Social Responsibility Program That’s Staring Companies In The Face

Plenty of companies do a lot of great work when it comes to corporate social responsibility. And many companies are generous with their flexible and remote work policies. But very few see these two things as having much, if anything, to do with each other.

But flexible work isn’t just nice to have–it’s a vital part of using work to make the world a better place. In other words, social impact starts at home. And unless you treat your employees right, and take their work-life issues seriously, then everything else your CSR office does, however laudable, is just an add-on.

One reason why flexible work policies are so important to a social business is that it sends a message about how you view the world and your company’s place within it.

Socially conscious businesses are about bridging what’s good for the bottom line with what’s good for people. Human and environmental well-being don’t get sacrificed on the altar of the fast buck. Inflexible working arrangements came from a way of working–and a view of work–that saw people as little more than a resource for achieving business ends. It didn’t matter so much whether the pattern of work suited employees as long it suited the business.

By giving your employees the latitude to do their jobs in a way that suits their lifestyles, so long as they keep up their performance, companies show they they care about what’s good for their employees, not just themselves. And that sends a message extending into the wider world that you’re not putting money before people–that you believe that what’s good for people is also good for profits. If a company claims to pride itself on social responsibility, there’s no better place to start.

It’s great to create socially responsible products and services, whether that’s fair trade coffee, environmentally sustainable technology, or financial services for the disadvantaged. But if your social responsibility is focused entirely on your customers, then you’re missing out on helping the people whose lives you most directly influence–your employees.

Flexible working practices are about making your employees’ lives easier. Tasks important to their well-being, like visiting the doctor or dropping the kids off at school, become much less difficult to manage. This makes for employees who are happier, healthier, and less stressed. That’s a worthy goal all by itself.