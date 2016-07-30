How To Bypass The Job Application And Get Straight To An Interview

Ever wonder how some people seem to be swimming in interviews and job offers, even though you never hear about them talking about pounding the job-hunt pavement?

It’s totally annoying, right?

I’ll let you in on their secret: They’re still hustling, just not in the “here’s my resume and cover letter” way everybody else does. When you see a friend steeped in opportunities, it’s safe to assume she’s been doing some creative behind-the-scenes work to get noticed by people who can help her build her career.

If you’re tired of sending out resumes and hoping for the best, try one of these approaches on for size.

Establishing yourself as a voice in your field is an awesome way to be noticed by influential companies (and people) in your industry. Call it thought leadership; call it “authority marketing.” Positioning yourself as someone who has incredibly useful ideas–and is ready to share them–is a surefire way to attract interest.

And don’t worry, you don’t have to be a writer to make this trick work for you. Many people with published articles or interesting blogs aren’t operating alone. They bounce ideas off more experienced friends or team up with freelance editors to make sure their stuff is top quality. Sneaky? Some might say so, but others would probably call that very smart–look where it gets them!

Once you have a few pieces of content you love, load them onto your personal website’s blog or publish them on your LinkedIn profile to establish a track record. Then, if you want bonus points, start pitching your best ideas to relevant press outlets. Shoot for publications favored by leaders in your industry. Before too long, you’ll have a growing reputation and the emails requesting chats over coffee will start trickling in.