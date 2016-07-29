5 Things You Learned In School That Can Actually Help You Find A Job

“When am I ever going to use this?” You’ve definitely asked yourself this age-old question one too many times at school—much to your professors’ (and parents’) chagrin. From the ins and outs of calculus derivatives to the historical timeline of the War of 1812, it seems like half of what you learn in school has no use once you leave the hallowed halls of university life.

While you may be right in thinking that not everything you learn will directly apply to your future job, you’ve certainly acquired some intangibles that’ll only boost your job search game. We spoke with millennial career expert Jane Miller, founder of JaneKnows.com, to lay out five important lessons from the classroom you won’t want to forget during your job search. 1. The Temptation Of Technology Will Always Be Just A Tap Away The Internet is like a little devil on your shoulder, constantly trying to lure you away from whatever assignment you’re working on. Sadly, checking your social media platforms, watching viral videos, and reading up on entertainment news won’t advance your job search, so do your best to keep browsing to a minimum when you should be focusing on submitting applications. “It is harder to cope with the agony of time if the job search is all you are thinking about.” “If you can’t resist the urge, research companies that you are interested in for a short break,” says Miller. “Reading this info will make you better informed for when you fill out applications or attend an interview.” 2. The Importance Of Time Management Never Diminishes Although you may have been able to get away with handing in a few late college papers here and there, deadlines are 100% firm in the job search. And this time, the person giving you an “incomplete” is you. The more you slack on sending in applications and resumes, the less likely you are ever to land a job. So how do you ensure you’re on top of your game and submit everything on time? Prioritize, prioritize, prioritize.

“Make sure you are exercising, hanging out with friends, and still doing activities you love during this process,” says Miller. “It is harder to cope with the agony of time if the job search is all you are thinking about. Plus, it takes a toll, mentally and physically.” 5. Communication Skills Are Key Remember the first day of college when you had to introduce yourself to dozens of strangers, some of whom became your close friends? That’s kind of what the job search process is like: Pitching yourself to a handful of potential employers, searching for the one that is going to be a successful match. To give off the best possible impression, you’re going to want to perfect both your written and oral communication skills. When it comes to crafting emails and cover letters, Miller says, “Be concise. Don’t use colloquialisms. Remember that your cover letter and resume are providing an overview of you without actually meeting you, so you want to carry a strong presence.” This article originally appeared on Monster and is reprinted with permission.