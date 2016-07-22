The Trailer For Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition Aims Right At Your Childhood

WHO: Nintendo, Mario and Luigi, the guy who said “Now you’re playing with power” in Nintendo ads from the ’80s.

WHY WE CARE: We’ve seen all-in-one remakes of classic gaming consoles before–classic platforms from the Atari 2600 to the Sega Genesis have been released chock full of old games in the recent past–but Nintendo’s NES, as the bestselling behemoth that proved the video games were here to stay, is a different beast. It’s no surprise that Gen-Xers and older millennials were pumped at the prospect of revisiting 30 games from their childhood on a palm-sized device that hooks up to their television via contemporary technology (as opposed to trying to figure out how to rig a classic NES to a flatscreen). And the trailer for the NES Classic Edition bypasses a tour of the system’s features or the breadth of the games included to aim squarely at the childlike sense of “oh my gosh, mom, can I have that?” that the NES conjures up. From the iconic design to the purple laser-light colors to the soundtrack, the trailer gets away with only offering the briefest glimpses of Super Mario Bros 3, Kid Icarus, Dr. Mario, Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda. Time to start saving your allowance!