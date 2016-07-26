This Beautiful Bio-Tracker Promises To Help Women Manage Stress

The women’s wearables market is heating up, with plenty of fitness trackers and smart jewelry to choose from–but somehow it’s still hard to find devices that are beautiful, functional, and also reasonably priced.

The Bellabeat Leaf Urban, which launches today, hits all three marks. It’s a pebble-like device with a leaf pattern on it (think Elven elegance) and can be worn as a bracelet, a necklace, or a clip. It’s designed to mask the technology inside, so it looks like a piece of jewelry you might wear to the office, dinner, or on the weekend.

“We think that women have been overlooked as users of technology in both functionality and design,” says Slovenian artist Urska Srsen, who founded Bellabeat with her Croatian business partner, Sandro Mur, in 2014. “Designers were often just making women’s devices pink, which is, of course, not really designing for women. We wanted to tailor the device in shape, size, and in terms of how women actually wear accessories.”

Srsen explains that every aspect of the device is designed to help women take action as early as possible when it comes to their health. And the company’s definition of health is more expansive than other wearable devices on the market: It’s not just about mental health, but also about mindfulness and emotional well-being.

I tested the device and found that it was simple and elegant enough to wear almost everywhere. The wraparound leather bracelet is chic and trendy, while the necklace design can go with more formal office looks. When you go to the gym, you can wear the Leaf Urban as a clip, although at a weight of 18 grams (or 0.6 ounces), it will tug at very thin fabric. It is water resistant, which means it copes fine with sweat and the occasional splash while doing the dishes.

At $119 for the silver and $129 for the rose gold, it’s cheaper than the MSRP of the comparable Fitbit Alta ($169.95), the Swarovski Activity Crystal ($169), or the Wisewear bracelet ($295).

The Leaf Urban serves as a fitness tracker. It tracks your steps, distance covered, and calories burned. (It counts “active time” as five minutes or more of continuous activity.) Worn at night, it tracks your sleep, including deep sleep. By letting it know when you’re menstruating, it can also keep track of your fertility, let you know when you’re about to start your period, or when you might have PMS. It also includes a mindfulness feature that allows you to follow several meditation programs on the app, while the Leaf Urban tracks your breathing patterns to see how well you’re doing.