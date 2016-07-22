The Trailers For Netflix’s “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” And “The Defenders” Have Arrived

Netflix has released a triple-header of trailers and teasers during San Diego Comic-Con for its upcoming Marvel releases. Back in 2015, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos announced plans to rollout a new Marvel series every six months, continuing with Daredevil and Jessica Jones, debuting standalone series for Luke Cage and Iron Fist, and then mashing them all together for The Defenders.

First up on Netflix’s superhero slate is Luke Cage, bringing his particular brand of indestructible justice to the streets of Harlem–no car door is safe.

Flashes of an origin story, mythical mountain dwellers, and the world’s loneliest iPod set the world of martial arts master Danny Rand (aka “Iron Fist”) into motion.

And rounding out Netflix’s Marvel trio is the most teasing trailer of the lot. Crusty fliers rip away to reveal hints of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, aka The Defenders, aka the heroes who can’t even save themselves.

See all three teasers below.