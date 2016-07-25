How I Left A 12-Year Career In Silicon Valley To Work On A Beach In Belize

Three months ago, I worked in San Francisco as a marketing leader for a unicorn startup. I earned a salary that let me do, eat, and buy whatever I wanted. Now, I live and work from a beach in Belize, earn half of what I used to, and couldn’t be happier.

Deciding It Was Time After spending 12 years on a career path that just wasn’t the dream I’d imagined it would be when I started out on it, I knew it was time to try something else. I also knew that just making small changes probably wouldn’t cut it–and that felt liberating. It opened up possibilities I hadn’t considered. Instead of a treadmill facing at a wall at the gym, I ride a beach cruiser to the fruit stand or bakery and swim laps in a pool midday for my lunch break. So I decided to ditch my conventional San Francisco–tech lifestyle altogether and redefine what career success and happiness should look like on my own terms (and as my own boss) in paradise. I unraveled my American life and quickly built a new business so that I could pick up and live full time as an expat entrepreneur in a developing country. Here in Belize, I’ve traded oatmeal-colored walls in a Silicon Valley office building for a table under a palapa overlooking the Caribbean Sea–with water more cerulean than any paint color could possibly capture. (If I’m waxing a little rhapsodic here, well, I’m betting you would too!) I decided I’d stop snoozing an alarm clock five days a week and instead wake up naturally to sunlight and birds at 6 a.m. Jeanna Barrett’s new office in Belize Instead of a treadmill facing at a wall at the gym, I ride a beach cruiser to the fruit stand or bakery and swim laps in a pool midday for my lunch break. Sometimes I’ll even say to myself, “Hey it’s Tuesday, and I want to sit in an inner tube in the water all day and drink rum punches instead of open my laptop.” So I do it. I feel more balanced, stress-free, and happy than I ever did during the decade I was trying to push my way to the top. But before I could start working from paradise, I needed to move fast and make some tough choices. Here’s how I managed to set up a sustainable business as an independent worker based overseas in just two months’ time. Month 1: Lay The Foundation For Your Remote Business Decide your niche business, and market it correctly. First, decide what your remote online business will be and who your target audience is–hopefully you’ll have a sense of this already based on your current skills and the role you’re leaving behind. Then build your brand. Whether you’re a developer, designer, or marketer, you need to be able to answer, “Why are you different than your competition?”

Set up your phone for a foreign currency. You’ll have a number of different options depending where you go, but most remote workers choose a combination of the following: keep your cell phone in airplane mode

purchase an international data plan for emergencies

buy a cheap phone to make local calls

unlock your phone and get a local SIM card

use Skype or Google Voice to place inexpensive international calls I got a Skype Number with a San Francisco area code, so I could give my clients a local number that rings my cell phone via Skype in Belize. Prepare for your remote office. Chances are when you get to where you’re going, there will be fewer and more expensive options for computer and office equipment. Make sure you have an extra laptop charger, HDMI, and any other cables you’ll need, rechargeable batteries for a mouse or keyboard, and–if you’re sticking to one spot as opposed to traveling around while you work–put a small flatscreen monitor in your suitcase, which can double as a TV in your new country. It’s a total whirlwind to pack up an entire life, build the foundations of a new business quickly, and hit the road as an expat entrepreneur within mere months. But once you’re paying half as much in rent–and spending less time working and more time working on your tan–you’ll wonder what took you so long. Jeanna Barrett is the founder of First Page, a content strategy agency that works with startups and businesses to drive brand awareness and growth with content, social media, and SEO. Follow Jeanna on Twitter at @jeannabarrett.