What Most CEOs Get Wrong About Becoming “Thought Leaders”

CEOs and their marketing teams have long taken “thought leadership” to mean penning blog posts and taking speaking gigs–and so it does. But there’s a much wider range of options out there, and the narrow few that most business leaders tend to tackle can make for diminishing returns and a whole lot of similar-looking content.

What’s more, most CEOs may not realize that being a “thought leader” is more than just a marketing strategy–or can be, anyhow. Ideally, the content you generate isn’t just a way of promoting your ideas, your business, and your work. It can actually change the nature of your industry. That requires setting a higher bar, but when you do, the content you produce as a thought leader can help raise the value of ideas and the spread of information in general within your space.

In other words, if you’re really an effective thought leader, you aren’t just slavishly self-promoting–just as your business aims to do with its products, you’re helping your audience solve a problem or fill a need with your ideas. So while “thought leadership” has become something of a dirty term, that’s largely because so many “thought leaders” are frankly doing it wrong.

The problem is that most CEOs still don’t realize the incredible opportunity that they may be missing out on. Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes recently pointed out for Fast Company, drawing on a CEO.com survey, that over 60% of CEOs didn’t even have a social media presence. Some thought it would be distracting or could even hurt them and their companies. But as Holmes rightly argued, social media is where thought leadership needs to start–for CEOs especially.

I’ve long had a different perspective myself, largely thanks to the way I began my career. I started out in Internet marketing by writing my own blog and building my personal brand all before launching my first startup.

Thought-leader content often does best on social media–especially when a CEO opts to take center stage rather than leave it to her team.

Looking back, that background has helped me capitalize on the benefits of thought leadership (and web content in general) faster than many other entrepreneurs. It’s also had material business advantages. Through my blog, I was able to build rapport and trust with my customers and business partners and helped boost their confidence in my abilities–and, subsequently, in what my company could offer.

But once a CEO realizes they can create a competitive advantage and position their companies as innovative and audience-focused, thought leadership starts looking a lot more valuable. It can quickly become a virtuous circle, too: The more effort you put into getting your ideas out there, and the more they catch on, the greater the likelihood that people will share your content more and more widely. I believe that it was the confidence in my voice from my personal blog right from the get-go that’s helped propel my current company forward ever since.