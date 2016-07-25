3 Ways To Respond When Someone Asks For Your Input On The Spot

You’re in a meeting with your boss , discussing an upcoming initiative your department is working on. Suddenly, he springs it on you–that nausea-inspiring question you weren’t at all prepared for: “So, what are your ideas?”

Your mouth goes dry and the room appears to spin. Your supervisor is looking at you expectantly, like you’re about to spit out a suggestion that tops pre-sliced bread on the innovation scale. Unfortunately, you’re drawing a total blank–you have absolutely nothing to share.

Sometimes the best thing you can do is just buy yourself a little bit of time.

What do you do? Trying to ramble on and talk your way around the issue will only make things worse, and you can’t very well pretend your phone’s ringing and hightail it out of there. Well, you could, but I don’t recommend it.

Instead, use one of these simple responses the next time you’re feeling fresh out of ideas. Whether it’s in a sit-down with your manager, a meeting with your team, or a call with an eager client, you’ll have something to fill the silence–without seeming unknowledgeable or unprepared.

Being put on the spot can be nerve-wracking, and that insanely high pressure and looming expectations usually only serve to completely stifle your creativity. When that spotlight’s shining on you, it’s tough enough to remember your own name–let alone come up with an earth-shatteringly good idea.

So sometimes the best thing you can do is just buy yourself a little bit of time. Not only does that take the stress out of the heat of the moment, but it’ll likely also give you the thinking room and information you need in order to actually come up with a brilliant suggestion.

Don’t worry, admitting that you’d prefer to have a brief pause rather than flying by the seat of your pants doesn’t need to make you look unimaginative. Instead, drive the point home that you want to come back to the drawing board with valuable contributions–rather than half-assed, completely off-the-cuff ideas you felt pressured to generate.