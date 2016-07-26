A Growing Group Of Black Angel Investors Is Making Up For The Funding Biases In Venture Capital

Jehiel Oliver knew he wasn’t going to find his pathway to prosperity at the doorsteps of Silicon Valley’s venture capital firms. As a black tech founder, statistically speaking, he was well aware that the odds were against him. Fewer than 1% of tech companies with black founders receive venture capital funding.

Two years ago, Oliver launched agritech startup HelloTractor, which connects small landowners in Nigeria to affordable “smart tractors” via SMS messaging. To get it off the ground, Oliver, who began his career in private equity, skipped the formalities of the Valley VC circuit and pursued alternative fundraising options in the form of public and private grants and winning pitch competitions. He also sought out a growing but still unconventional funding source: independent investors in his own community.

Late last year, Oliver got connected with Ronnie Thomas, a successful local business man who reached out to him after reading about HelloTractor in the paper. The two just so happened to have offices located near each other in Washington, D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood, and Thomas’s daughter (who knew Oliver) introduced them.

Thomas had recently decided to try his hand at angel investing. Upon retiring from the D.C. Fire Department in 2006, Thomas launched a dump truck brokering company, securing contracts on large construction projects and eventually starting to invest in the local real estate market, where he was forced to leverage his own money for cash flow when he had problems securing loans from banks and traditional government-backed small business programs that weren’t keen on lending money to minorities.

The duo’s connection is emblematic of an emerging trend of independent investors and social groups that are coming together on their own terms to address inequity in the funding market–by creating an entirely new one.

“[Oliver] reminded me so much of myself. He was honest, knew where he came from, knew where he wanted to go, and had the plan to get there,” says Thomas. Impressed by Oliver’s business acumen and empathetic to Oliver’s funding challenges, late last fall, Thomas decided to make his first seed investment in HelloTractor.

Oliver’s hustle and Thomas’s investment are paying off. HelloTractor currently employs an in-office team of nine with an additional six contracted sales support specialists. The company has raised more than $2 million in seed funding from USAID.