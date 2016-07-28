How To Project Authority Right After You Get Promoted

When employees take on leadership roles at new companies, they typically enter with a certain mystique. It’s likely that no one saw you in the early years, when you were green or made some big mistakes. Or, if someone who knew you then brought you to where you are now, they clearly think enough of you to understand how you’ve grown over the years.

But when you are trying to rise as a leader in the same company, getting people to take you seriously and treat you like the boss you are can be tougher. You may be overseeing former peers or even your former supervisors. How do you grow when everyone around you “knew you when”?

“People don’t have to limit their leadership development if they stay in the same company,” says Ben Brooks, CEO of PILOT, a tech startup helping people manage their careers. Being strategic and purposeful about your transition can help you adapt to your new role and ensure others treat you accordingly.

Yes, you want to make an impact and prove yourself, but if you come in like the new sheriff in town, you’re just going to turn people off, Brooks says. Instead, start observing, even if you think you know what needs to be done. “A lot of times it’s a little bit of patience and humility that actually has you look less like a power-hungry sort of person and more like a mature leader that’s assessing the situation and understanding what’s happening,” he adds.

As Christie Joyce rose through the ranks from designer to design director in charge of 100 people at custom publishing company N2 Publishing, she had to ensure that the people around her supported that ascent as well. In a small, growing company, a build-up of resentment or people who didn’t believe she could do the job would be damaging to morale and could actually undermine success.

So she started holding meetings with the former peers who reported to her. By holding regular one-on-one meetings and inviting them to share their feedback and concerns, she could address problems before they festered and give thoughtful, considerate feedback to help her staff grow.

During her meetings, Joyce asks questions of team members and invites feedback. That allows team members to share their opinions, but to also share their personal goals and aspirations. People want to know that you care about them, and they also want to know what they can expect from you, she says. “People want to know that they’re heard. Often, their ideas are better than what one person can come up with,” she says.