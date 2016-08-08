Meet Kate & Andy Spade’s New Venture, Frances Valentine

Kate and Andy Spade launch their first company out of a cramped N.Y.C. loft. Kate’s soon-to-be iconic nylon handbag is quickly picked up by retailers such as Barneys and Fred Segal.

The Spades open their inaugural store, in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

Neiman Marcus purchases a 56% stake in Kate Spade for $34 million, giving it majority ownership; the first Jack Spade store opens and reveals Andy’s quirky style: Alongside clothing and messenger bags, it features a collection of boyish objects like a huge stuffed shark and an old Boy Scout manual.

Kate Spade enters pop culture with a mention on Sex and the City.

Kate Spade expands rapidly, adding nine stores, unveiling a homeware collection, and launching an e-commerce site.

Kate and Andy have a daughter, Frances Beatrix Valentine Spade, nicknamed Bea.

The Spades and their Kate Spade cofounders, Elyce Arons and Pamela Bell, sell their minority stake to Neiman Marcus; Liz Claiborne acquires the company later that year.

J.Crew’s Liquor Store, an artsy Manhattan menswear boutique that Andy helped conceptualize and design, is a hit with critics and shoppers. Its success helps his nascent branding studio, Partners & Spade, gain traction.

Partners & Spade goes national: Andy and his cofounder, Anthony Sperduti, develop Target’s eccentric, well-received “Falling for Fall” television spot.

The Spades launch their new Frances Valentine line with a party in Kate’s hometown of Kansas City.