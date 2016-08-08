This Security Company Based Its Tech On The Human Immune System

The program coordinator at the Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County in California never suspected that an email she received earlier this year contained anything more than the corporate invoice it claimed. But as soon as she opened the attachment, malware began to encrypt data on her computer. The breach threatened to expose far more than just her personal files: In order to provide its customers with health care, immigration assistance, and other social services, Catholic Charities handles the medical and financial records of more than 54,000 people each year. Of all the cybersecurity systems—including firewalls and antivirus software—that the nonprofit had in place to shield those sensitive documents, only one flagged the intrusion.

The security breach was detected by the flagship product created by Darktrace, a U.K.-based cybersecurity company founded in 2013. Just days before the malware attack, Catholic Charities had begun testing Darktrace’s pioneering new technology, the enterprise immune system (EIS).

Modeled after the human body’s immune system, the EIS embeds in a computer network and learns what behavior is considered normal for that system. It can then spot suspicious activity and even work to slow an attack, just as the human immune system releases antibodies at the first sign of invasive cells.

Darktrace’s immunity approach represents a compelling new take on cybersecurity. The $75 billion industry is under mounting pressure to evolve beyond traditional methods as dated systems have failed to prevent high-profile hacks on major businesses. With attackers increasingly relying on fast-moving algorithms to carry out highly sophisticated security breaches—such as those that have recently compromised major universities and hospitals—Darktrace is responding in kind, creating complex formulas that allow machines to continuously scan entire networks and register anomalies that other advanced systems may overlook. Its technology, built in part by former members of the British Intelligence Agencies MI5 and GCHQ, is intended to support—and enhance—existing systems.

Self-defense How Darktrace Halts A Hypothetical Ransomware Attack Breach An HR employee opens an attachment believing it is a résumé. His computer connects to a server in Eastern Europe; ransomware begins encrypting files. Recognition The EIS spots an anomaly: No device in the company’s network has ever connected with this server. Reaction As ransomware encrypts documents, Darktrace flags the employee’s computer for accessing so many files. Response Antigena, Darktrace’s system for slowing attacks, limits the number of files the employee’s computer can open and blocks its access to shared folders and corporate email. Notification Within a half-hour of the breach, a Darktrace analyst sees the activity and tells the company to remove the computer from the network. Some of the computer’s files have been compromised, but the ransomware did not spread through the network.

Where most cybersecurity companies focus on teaching their technology to recognize the digital footprints of malware (which can quickly become outdated as new attacks emerge) or building firewalls to block intruders, Darktrace takes a more hands-off approach. Rather than rely on humans to feed them specific examples of suspicious behavior, its algorithms train themselves to find abnormalities—a technique that’s known as unsupervised machine learning.

“The concept of Darktrace says that [as attacks become more sophisticated], you’re not going to be able to keep the bad stuff out,” says Vanessa Colomar, a member of Darktrace’s board of directors. It’s far more effective to figure out how to stop attackers once they’re in. CEO Nicole Eagan says the EIS has been deployed in more than 1,000 networks worldwide, with clients ranging from a two-person hedge fund to a global bank. Once the hour-long installation is complete, the EIS searches for new threats while also examining the network for existing breaches. “Within the first and second weeks, we find things out of the ordinary in about 80% of the Fortune 500s we’re deployed in,” says Eagan. “It’s things their legacy tools totally missed.”

That success has helped accelerate the three-year-old company’s growth. Of the companies that have registered for its 30-day free trial, about two-thirds have become paying customers. The company, valued at $400 million, now has 20 offices, including outposts in New York; Hong Kong; Warsaw, Poland; and Milan.