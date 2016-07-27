Maybe We Should Just Rent Our Gadgets

By now, consumers of modern electronics should realize that they don’t entirely own the hardware they buy.

In an age of persistent, automatic software updates, only the newest devices are guaranteed to run well, and features that work one day may be removed the next. Meanwhile, some devices are so dependent on the Internet that they sometimes stop working altogether. (See: Revolv’s smart home hub and Eyefi’s wireless SD cards.)

If we’re effectively just licensing our hardware these days, why even bother keeping up the charade of ownership? Maybe it’s time we subscribed to our devices instead, just as we do with the all Internet-based services those devices depend on.

A startup called Grover is now embracing this philosophy, offering gadget rentals on a month-to-month basis. While Grover has a long way to go in terms of execution, the underlying idea seems evermore appealing.

Grover previously launched in Germany under the name ByeBuy, and is now available in New York City, with more U.S. cities to come later. Head to Grover’s website, and you’ll find dozens of devices to rent on a monthly basis, from smartwatches to laptops to home weather stations to virtual reality headsets. You can even rent an original Nintendo Entertainment System (in case you don’t feel like waiting for Nintendo’s miniature version).

While Grover is not the first online company to offer gadgets for rent, it’s the only one that emphasizes long-term rentals across lots of consumer device types. By comparison, Lumoid offers week-long gadget rentals with an emphasis on trying before you buy. Parachut offers longer rental periods, but only for photography gear and drones.

“You don’t need the product. You need the service from that product,” says Michael Cassau, Grover’s founder. “We believe this is the right thing to do now in terms of how people interact with a product.”