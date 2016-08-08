See What Made Our List Of Great Business Movies, And Tell Us What We Missed

1. Citizen Kane, 1941 Orson Welles’s cinematic masterpiece follows a newspaper tycoon at the turn of the 19th century, offering a cautionary–and still relevant–look at the perils of turning your back on the workers who’ve helped build your empire.

“If I hadn’t been very rich, I might have been a very great man.”

2. The Apartment, 1960

Set in the Rolodex-spinning, martini-swilling world of a 31,000-employee 1950s insurance colossus, Billy Wilder’s insightful look at brutal workplace misogyny and the perils of ladder climbing is by turns funny and devastating.

“Some people take and some people get took.”

3. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Innovation meets marketing genius when an idiosyncratic candy entrepreneur (Gene Wilder)—a sort of psychedelic proto Elon Musk—creates an international frenzy with a stunt that will admit five lucky fans to his moonshot factory.

“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.”

4. 9 to 5, 1980

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton play women suffering under a jerky boss at a generic company in this hilarious—but also pointed and prescient—look at casual office sexism.