Samsung’s New Olympic Spot Is A Mash-Up Of National Anthems

WHAT: Samsung’s latest Olympic ad featuring fans, along with British diver Tom Daley, American track athlete Alysia Montano, French Paralympian Arnaud Assoumani, South Sudanese runner Margret Rumat Rumat Hassan, Australian boxer Shelley Watts, and Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina, all singing a mix of national anthems.
WHO: Samsung, Leo Burnett Chicago
WHY WE CARE: Okay, so there’s the Zika virus, Russian doping scandals, and all the usual IOC corruption issues, but here Samsung goes for the age-old Olympic ideals of unity and international group-hugging with a mash-up of national anthems from Botswana, Australia, Canada, France, the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Malaysia, Malawi, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Tunisia, and South Africa. It’s like a patriotic Girl Talk song, without the dope beats.