Samsung’s New Olympic Spot Is A Mash-Up Of National Anthems

WHO: Samsung, Leo Burnett Chicago

WHY WE CARE: Okay, so there’s the Zika virus, Russian doping scandals, and all the usual IOC corruption issues, but here Samsung goes for the age-old Olympic ideals of unity and international group-hugging with a mash-up of national anthems from Botswana, Australia, Canada, France, the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Malaysia, Malawi, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Tunisia, and South Africa. It’s like a patriotic Girl Talk song, without the dope beats.