Sleep Under The Stars In This Open-Air Hotel In The Alps

Although the amenities available at the world’s hotel rooms vary wildly, you’re usually guaranteed four walls, a roof, and a bathroom. Not so at this open-air hotel room located in the Swiss Alps. The Null Stern encourages guests to sleep in an exposed bed above the Swiss town of Graubünden, enjoying a panoramic view of the mountains while you doze off to the twinkle of the stars shining overhead.

Made up of just a single “room” containing a double bed, a tile floor, two end tables, and two lamps, the Null Stern is the work of the concept artists Frank and Patrick Riklin, identical twin Swiss concept artists who came up with the idea of opening hotels in unexpected spaces in 2008. Then, it was a claustrophobic nuclear bunker, but with the latest iteration of the concept, the Riklins have gone in the opposite direction, creating a hotel without any property or structure, bringing new meaning to the act of “sightseeing.” And this is just the first outdoor room. The Riklins says they aim to expand the idea to other outdoor hotels around the country.

At around $250 dollars a night, a stay at the Null Hotel might seem a little overpriced, considering it’s not exactly “all mod cons,” and is in the middle of nowhere. Still, the price of staying at the Null Hotel includes a valet, who will see guests to their room at night, and bring them breakfast in bed the next morning.

You can book a stay at the Null Stern hotel here. It seems like a lovely experience, at least for a night. Instead of going back to your hotel and watching TV, you watch the sunset! Instead of taking a shower into the morning, you roll around in the morning dew! Instead of having a bathroom en suite, you walk downhill!

And at least for now, it remains relatively easy to book, although you’d better have alternative accommodations in your back pocket: the Riklins reserve the right to cancel a reservation at any time due to poor weather.

[All Photos: via Null Stern]