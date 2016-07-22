Halsey Minor’s Reality Lab Networks Unveils Streaming VR System, Live Planet

Web publishing pioneer and serial entrepreneur Halsey Minor announced his move into the virtual reality field last year, and today he’s formally unveiled his company, Reality Lab Networks, and first product: A live streaming VR camera and video distribution service called Live Planet .

The live-action virtual reality camera and production world, while young, is already quite robust. Samsung’s Gear 360 and the Ricoh Theta have staked out the low-end, mass consumer space with an under $400 price tag. On the “cinematic” end of the spectrum, there’s the Jaunt One, a professional quality camera that can be rented for $4,500 per day, and Lytro’s Immerge, a system that could cost as much as $500,000 depending on the configuration. Then there’s the middle, prosumer category—such as the $5,000 GoPro Omni and the Orah 4i, which offers live streaming 4k video for around $2,000.

Reality Lab Networks’ Live Planet camera hardware falls into this mid range, price-wise, but Minor is pitching it to Hollywood pros as well. Live Planet sports 16 HD cameras embedded in a small black cylinder, which is about 4 inches in diameter and 3.5 inches high. It sells for between $5,000 and $10,000—depending on deals the company is offering—and is expected to ship in October.

Live Planet stitches together the VR video in real time before it leaves the camera.

Beyond the camera, Reality Lab Networks is selling a service that streams video from the camera in real time and automatically formats it for the variety of platforms people might view it on, like Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Connect, Facebook Live, or Google Cardboard.

“The ultimate goal is to get the video into the cloud, and make it simple and easy for everybody to reach their audience,” says CEO and founder Halsey Minor.

Reality Lab Networks is far from the only virtual reality video distributor. High-end VR camera-maker Jaunt, for instance, has a cloud distribution system that supports multiple formats; but Jaunt doesn’t do live video. “We’re shooting more for the quality than just trying to do something live,” says Miles Perkins, Jaunt’s VP of marketing communications.

Minor, the founder of CNET Networks and an early investor in Salesforce.com, who was a multimillionaire with his own investment firm until going bankrupt in 2013, has lately returned to the startup world. His latest projects include a digital-money company, Uphold, and a Minecraft-like VR game-building startup, Voxelus. But he says his primary focus now is on Reality Lab Networks, which is self-funded. “This is the one I’m running. This is my job for the next eight years or so,” he says. “Because I think this is going to be a long run.”