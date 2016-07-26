Why Hillary Clinton Is So Hard To Trust Even When She’s Telling The Truth

In March, a mere 37% of Americans, according to a Washington Post–ABC News poll, said they believed Clinton was “honest” and “trustworthy.” And a June Rasmussen poll found 46% of likely voters saying Clinton was less honest than most other politicians (45% said the same of Trump).

But there may be another explanation for Clinton’s struggles on the trustworthiness question–one that accounts for issues of gender, communication style, and the way we judge politicians’ characters. It could be that Clinton is actually telling the truth more often than she’s given credit for, but the more we look for signs that she’s lying, the worse we become at finding them.

This isn’t just a benefit-of-the-doubt sort of thing. Nor is it solely a function of “confirmation bias”–our habit of interpreting new information in ways that square with beliefs we already hold–though that’s probably part of it, too. It’s about how women like Hillary Clinton communicate and how people react when they do–particularly when those women are already considered deceitful.

Earlier this year, Stanford psychologist Larissa Tiedens and Melissa J. Williams of Emory University examined 71 studies on the way people respond to “assertive” behavior and broke the findings down by speakers’ gender. They found evidence that the well-known trade-off women often face between competence and likability is considerable: Women pay a price for showing the same dominant traits that men are typically applauded for.

But the psychologists also discovered a surprising exception to that gender bias–one that might be a useful antidote to it. While “dominance that took a verbal form seemed especially tricky for women, compared with men,” Williams wrote in the Wall Street Journal in May, “we found that women weren’t penalized for assertiveness that was expressed through nonverbal means–such as through expansive bodily stances or physical proximity. Likewise, they weren’t penalized for using paraverbal cues, such as speaking loudly or interrupting.”

Women pay a price for showing the same dominant traits that men are typically applauded for.

Clinton, of course, takes heat not just for her verbal behaviors but her “paraverbal” ones, too. Trump has regularly taunted her for “shouting” (despite his own proclivity to do the same), and he hasn’t been alone. On MSNBC in February, veteran journalist Bob Woodward used the same term to describe Clinton’s speaking, adding, “There is something unrelaxed about the way she is communicating, and I think it just jumps.” A month later, Sanders supporters complained that she got away with interrupting her primary opponent during a Democratic debate while he was rebuked for doing the same.