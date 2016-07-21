Elon Musk’s Master Plan Confirms What We Already Know About The Future Of Cities

Elon Musk has published part two of his Tesla Master Plan, 10 years after the first. The plan outlines Tesla’s future, presumably for the next decade. It’s an impressive business plan: Musk proposes Tesla will control the energy of our homes and the transportation infrastructure of our cities. But unlike the first master plan–when the idea of making electric cars a popular offering seemed downright audacious–this current master plan lines up pretty squarely with lots of other projects and visions for the future of cities. If you’re a car company and you weren’t planning for a future pretty close to this one, you’ve already made a mistake.

The plan has three key elements:

Energy generation and storage

Tesla SUVs, trucks, buses

Self-driving vehicles that work for a living

The first is obvious to anyone reading recent news about Tesla. Tesla offered to purchase SolarCity last month, and both companies have been working closely for a long time (SolarCity was co-founded by Musk’s cousin). The future plan is to integrate solar power and battery technology, making a drop-in option for anyone to go off the grid–a quest that most solar companies are working on, because the true key to renewable energy is storage. Tesla will “create a smoothly integrated and beautiful solar-roof-with-battery product that just works, empowering the individual as their own utility, and then scale that throughout the world,” says Musk.

The point of all this was, and remains, accelerating the advent of sustainable energy, so that we can imagine far into the future and life is still good. That’s what “sustainable” means. It’s not some silly, hippy thing–it matters for everyone.

Next up is the expansion from private passenger cars to other forms of transport. “With the Model 3, a future compact SUV and a new kind of pickup truck, we plan to address most of the consumer market,” writes Musk. There is no plan for a cheaper car, because another part of the plan (which we’ll get to) is that the cars will literally pay for themselves.

But maybe the biggest ambition is for goods vehicles, and mass transit. The company has a Tesla Bus and the Tesla Semi in the early stages of development, and should be ready to show next year. Of course, many companies are working on autonomous trucks. In fact, the rise of autonomous trucking is one of the main early fears for the potential economic damage of autonomy.

For the buses, Musk plans to “shrink the size of buses and transition the role of bus driver to that of fleet manager.” This would eliminate central aisles, allowing more seats and increased passenger density. Smaller buses also means that they can drive more like cars, “matching acceleration and braking to other vehicles, thus avoiding the inertial impedance to smooth traffic flow of traditional heavy buses.” Again, robot buses are on the horizon already.

Another feature is summoning buses by app, or by hitting a button at the bus stop, like calling for an elevator, or activating a pedestrian crossing light. On-demand buses are being worked on in many places, and are a part of Helsinki’s plan to eliminate the need for private car ownership by 2025