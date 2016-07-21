Facebook Completes First Test Flight Of Its Giant Internet Drone

At dawn on June 28, one future vision of mobile broadband Internet connectivity for as many as 1.6 billion people took to the sky for the first time.

That morning, with the sun barely over the horizon and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg looking on with a big smile, a giant unmanned aircraft named Aquila and sporting the wingspan of a Boeing 737 lifted off from an airfield in Yuma, Arizona. Meant to be a half-hour demo of the propeller-driven, boomerang-shaped aircraft, the flight worked so well, said the company, that its Connectivity Lab decided to let it fly for 96 minutes.

Named for an eagle that carried Zeus’s thunderbolts in Greek mythology, Aquila is a major part of Facebook’s plan to bring Internet connectivity to the many parts of the developing world where it is not currently available. It was designed to beam connectivity directly to people on the ground using laser communications and millimeter wave systems, a technology it is concurrently developing.

The drones, first announced a year ago, weigh about 880 pounds, or about a fifth of a Tesla Model S, and when deployed operationally, are meant to rely on solar power to fly at altitudes of between 60,000 to 90,000 feet for up to 90 days, and connect to each other using a laser system called free-space optics. If it works as designed, that would allow for coverage across broad areas, with each drone able to cover a diameter of about 60 miles, and cruise while consuming just 5,000 watts–roughly the same amount of power as three hair dryers or a high-end microwave.

“Failures are expected and sometimes even planned; we learn more when we push the plane to the brink.”

Facebook is not alone in developing airborne mobile connectivity platforms. Google is also in the process of building out its so-called Project Loon, a system that would deliver Internet connectivity from groups of high-altitude balloons.

For months, Facebook has been flying one-fifth-size scale models of Aquila. On June 28, the Connectivity team put the first full-scale drone–using batteries but no solar power–into the air, testing out “autopilot, motors, batteries, radios, ground station, displays, basic aerodynamic handling, structural viability, and crew training,” wrote Martin Gomez and Andy Cox in a blog post, at an altitude of 2,150 feet. The drone flew at just 25 miles an hour, consuming less than 2,000 watts of power.